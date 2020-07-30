Denton County health officials Thursday confirmed another 188 county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That represents the fourth highest reported in a single day.
Each of the 10 days with the highest reported increase in sick locals has occurred in July. The five highest days have all taken place over the past 10 days.
Sixty of the newly infected locals live in Denton, 20 of whom are residents of Denton State Supported Living Center.
Twenty-four of the virus-positive locals confirmed Thursday live in unincorporated Denton County. Carrollton and Lewisville each added 19 infected residents.
Denton County Public Health also announced 107 county residents had recovered from their infection by Thursday afternoon.
As of Thursday, 3,040 county residents had a confirmed virus case on their hands, whereas 3,588 residents had recovered.
Those two numbers have plotted a roughly parallel line since Denton County Public Health changed the way it tracked recovered patients on July 14. Matt Richardson, the health department’s director, said active virus cases will fall off and be reported as recoveries 60 days after symptom onset.
Since then, there have been an average of 553 more recoveries compared with people who actively have the virus on a given day.
Health officials have also confirmed just under 38% of all confirmed cases of the virus in the county since July 14.
As of Thursday afternoon, DCPH reported 53 county residents had been killed by COVID-19. The Texas Department of State Health Services, due to a different reporting method, had confirmed 20 more county deaths.