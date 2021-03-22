Virus Outbreak

An electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, in orange. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 8,228 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 22, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 8,228 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 71,071 186 453
Argyle 374 1 2
Aubrey 459 3 1
Bartonville 144 0
Carrollton 6,478 14 44
Celina 169 0
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,207 14 13
Copper Canyon 131 1
Corinth 1,833 3 12
Cross Roads 129 0 2
Dallas 704 1 9
Denton 10,975 23 124
DSSLC 217 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 240 0
Flower Mound 5,990 17 27
Fort Worth 1,258 6 5
Frisco 4,590 20 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 99 1
Hickory Creek 416 1 1
Highland Village 1,280 4 8
Justin 511 1 9
Krugerville 130 0 1
Krum 489 3 2
Lake Dallas 674 3
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,786 24 63
Little Elm 4,049 9 12
New Fairview 8 0
Northlake 525 0 3
Oak Point 333 2
Pilot Point 446 0 12
Plano 207 1 9
Ponder 185 0
Prosper 282 1 2
Providence Village 587 1 1
Roanoke 875 6 2
Sanger 751 1 2
Shady Shores 206 1 2
Southlake 48 1
Trophy Club 1,083 1 1
Unincorporated 10,116 22 44

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!