200630_drc_news_UNTTesting_03.jpg

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on the UNT campus in June.

 DRC file photo

County health officials Wednesday confirmed another 182 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. 

Thirty-nine of the newly infected locals live in Frisco, 30 live in Lewisville, 26 live in Denton, 16 live in Little Elm and 16 live in unincorporated Denton County. 

As of Wednesday, 14,654 people in Denton County had tested positive for the virus, of whom 2,187 were estimated to still be infected. 

The number of people testing positive for the virus had begun to trend upward by Wednesday evening. 

Public school district officials Tuesday confirmed 17 more students had tested positive for the virus. Except for one Aubrey High School student, all of those students go to Denton ISD schools. 

Wilson, Hawk, L.A. Nelson, Paloma Creek, Bell and Providence Village elementary schools each reported one student who tested positive. Another student attends Rodriguez Middle School.

Ryan, Guyer and Braswell high schools each reported three more infected students. 

No school districts reported any further staff member infections to Denton County Public Health's voluntary reporting portal Tuesday. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 14

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 14,654 182 116
Argyle 64 1
Aubrey 93 3 1
Bartonville 41 0
Carrollton 1,509 7 17
Celina 26 1
Coppell 11 1
The Colony 966 10 4
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 333 2 2
Cross Roads 18 0
Dallas 328 1 6
Denton 2,756 26 37
DSSLC 128 0 1
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 42 0
Flower Mound 868 13 1
Fort Worth 198 1
Frisco 764 39 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 19 2
Hickory Creek 78 1
Highland Village 187 1 3
Justin 55 0
Krugerville 14 0 1
Krum 84 3
Lake Dallas 158 0
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,231 30 17
Little Elm 768 16 6
Northlake 58 1 1
Oak Point 55 -3
Pilot Point 140 4 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 21 0
Prosper 49 0 1
Providence Village 91 2
Roanoke 137 1 1
Sanger 155 1
Shady Shores 41 0 1
Southlake 8 0
Trophy Club 171 2
Unincorporated 1,914 16 9

