County health officials Wednesday confirmed another 182 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Thirty-nine of the newly infected locals live in Frisco, 30 live in Lewisville, 26 live in Denton, 16 live in Little Elm and 16 live in unincorporated Denton County.
As of Wednesday, 14,654 people in Denton County had tested positive for the virus, of whom 2,187 were estimated to still be infected.
The number of people testing positive for the virus had begun to trend upward by Wednesday evening.
Public school district officials Tuesday confirmed 17 more students had tested positive for the virus. Except for one Aubrey High School student, all of those students go to Denton ISD schools.
Wilson, Hawk, L.A. Nelson, Paloma Creek, Bell and Providence Village elementary schools each reported one student who tested positive. Another student attends Rodriguez Middle School.
Ryan, Guyer and Braswell high schools each reported three more infected students.
No school districts reported any further staff member infections to Denton County Public Health's voluntary reporting portal Tuesday.