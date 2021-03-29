SARS-CoV-2

An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. 

 NIAID/NIH via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 6,706 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 29, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 71,665 181 462
Argyle 377 0 2
Aubrey 465 0 1
Bartonville 146 1
Carrollton 6,534 17 46
Celina 173 2
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,241 7 13
Copper Canyon 131 0
Corinth 1,844 3 13
Cross Roads 131 0 2
Dallas 705 0 9
Denton 11,068 29 126
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 244 0
Flower Mound 6,068 27 28
Fort Worth 1,263 1 5
Frisco 4,611 4 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 99 0
Hickory Creek 418 1 1
Highland Village 1,301 9 8
Justin 514 0 9
Krugerville 131 1 1
Krum 494 1 2
Lake Dallas 675 1 1
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,863 31 65
Little Elm 4,080 11 12
New Fairview 8 0
Northlake 526 1 3
Oak Point 335 0
Pilot Point 450 2 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 188 1
Prosper 285 1 2
Providence Village 590 0 1
Roanoke 885 0 2
Sanger 763 3 2
Shady Shores 206 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,090 4 1
Unincorporated 10,203 23 44

