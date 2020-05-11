County officials announced 18 newly recovered COVID-19 patients and 24 new cases on Monday, increasing the respective recovered and countywide case totals to 458 and 946.
Denton County area towns and cities reporting new cases on Monday include Corinth (1), Sanger (1), Denton (4); including the Denton County portions of Carrollton (1), Flower Mound (1) and Trophy Club (1), while Lewisville reported (11), and four new cases were reported from unincorporated parts of Denton County.
Of the 180 residents from Denton who have contracted the virus, roughly 43%, or 78 individuals, have since recovered.
The active case total increased by six patients on Monday to 463. No cases reported on Monday were from either the Denton State Supported Living Center or residents from any of the county’s 105 nursing homes.
Public health officials announced the third public drive-thru testing event, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 15, at Braswell High School in Little Elm. Testing will be limited to 400 individuals and is available to members of the community who have been symptomatic within the past seven days.
All critical infrastructure workers are eligible for free testing and must bring proof of employment, such as an employee ID or badge, to the testing event. All individuals wanting to be tested must pre-register by calling DCPH at (940)-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individual who are not pre-registered will not be tested at the event.