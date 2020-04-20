Denton County’s 17th death related to COVID-19, announced Monday, was a Dallas man in his 70s, according to Denton County officials.
He is the first resident from Dallas' portion of Denton County to die from complications relating to the novel coronavirus. He had been hospitalized after contracting the virus through local transmission.
“As we report the loss of a 17th life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must continue taking necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
Meanwhile, five new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Monday, increasing the countywide total to 598.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said the single-digit number of newly reported cases on Monday offered hope that the curve was beginning to flatten; however, he cautioned that fewer daily case totals might be attributed to a delay in reporting.
“New cases being reported to DCPH have remained low today, and we are hopeful that this decrease is the flattening of Denton County’s curve," Richardson said in a statement. "However, we realize there may still be delays in new cases being reported to local health departments due to the updates over the weekend.”
No additional cases were reported from either residents or staff members at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where the collective total of infected remains at 112. The number of residents infected with the virus remains at 54, while the number of staff is 58; however, 14 staff members live outside of Denton County and are excluded from case totals.
No additional cases emanating from nursing homes were reported Monday, where the total number of infected residents stands at 17 across three facilities.
Active cases increased across the county by three, and there was one additional recovery, increasing the respective totals to 332 and 249.
As well, 491 individuals are listed in home or facility isolation, while 106 have been hospitalized, and one case is still pending an investigation.
New cases reported Monday were from Lewisville (1), the Denton County portions of Carrollton (1), Dallas (1) and Fort Worth (1), and unincorporated Denton County (1).
People 50 and younger account for 51.8% of COVID-19 cases in Denton County. While 48.1% of cases are concentrated in people 50 and older, almost all of the county's reported deaths have occurred within this age group.
Denton County has had only one COVID-19-related victim younger than 50 — a man in his 40s.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.