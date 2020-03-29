Denton County announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 — bringing the countywide total to 165 as of Sunday afternoon, with additional cases confirmed at the Denton State-Supported Living Center.
A total of 14 cases were confirmed at DSSLC with five residents and seven staff members included in the county’s case count, according to Jennifer Rainey, a spokeswoman for Denton County Public Health. Rainey said that two additional DSSLC staff tested positive, but are not included in the county’s total, because both staff members live outside the county.
The total number of confirmed cases at the living center is 45 — excluding individuals who reside outside of Denton County.
The updated counts also include an additional case of the novel coronavirus for individuals younger than 19-years-old, while approximately 59.4% of cases have been residents 50 and older. Meanwhile, a total of 30 individuals have recovered.
This past week, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Medical City Denton announced in a news release that visitor access to its facilities would be limited as a response to the pandemic.
Visitors will not be permitted except for individuals considered necessary to the patient’s care. Only one visitor is allowed in the labor, delivery and postpartum areas per patient. Only two parents or guardians are permitted in the neonatal intensive care unit area.
No visitors are allowed inside the emergency department areas. Only one visitor is allowed inside the outpatient area to accompany an impaired person needing mobility assistance.
All visitors who are allowed must meet screening requirements and be at least 16 years old. Visitors must follow social distancing guidelines, thorough hand hygiene and directions from hospital staff.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.
Public health officials are urging individuals to call ahead before arriving at the emergency room or doctor’s office to limit the spread of the virus.