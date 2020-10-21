AP_20190654715942.jpg

Shania Dod opens a test kit to collect a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Houston. 

 David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Denton County health officials Wednesday confirmed 169 more locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Forty-five of those people live in Denton, nine of whom are Denton State Supported Living Center residents.

Twenty-five others live in unincorporated Denton County, and another 24 live in Lewisville.

As of Wednesday, 15,598 people had tested positive for the virus in Denton County. Denton County Public Health estimated 2,555 of those people were still infected Wednesday afternoon.

Public school officials in the county Tuesday reported three students and four staffers had tested positive for the virus.

Additional charts and graphs

The students attend Argyle ISD’s Hilltop Elementary, Denton High School and Denton ISD’s Calhoun Middle School.

The staffers work at Sanger’s Clear Creek Intermediate, Denton ISD’s Hodge Elementary and Strickland Middle schools, and Lake Dallas High School.

Only 20.5% of schools in the county participated in DCPH’s voluntary reporting portal Tuesday.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 21

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 15,598 169 118
Argyle 64 0
Aubrey 98 0 1
Bartonville 41 0
Carrollton 1,609 13 17
Celina 27 0
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 1,016 5 5
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 354 4 2
Cross Roads 20 0
Dallas 337 2 6
Denton 2,914 36 37
DSSLC 138 9 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 46 0
Flower Mound 928 12 1
Fort Worth 209 2
Frisco 815 4 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 25 1
Hickory Creek 84 0
Highland Village 201 3 3
Justin 62 0
Krugerville 18 0 1
Krum 94 4
Lake Dallas 160 0
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,378 24 17
Little Elm 823 10 6
Northlake 64 2 1
Oak Point 57 0
Pilot Point 150 4 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 28 2
Prosper 58 5 1
Providence Village 94 0
Roanoke 149 1 1
Sanger 161 0
Shady Shores 44 1 1
Southlake 8 0
Trophy Club 187 0
Unincorporated 2,051 25 10

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!