Denton County health officials Wednesday confirmed 169 more locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Forty-five of those people live in Denton, nine of whom are Denton State Supported Living Center residents.
Twenty-five others live in unincorporated Denton County, and another 24 live in Lewisville.
As of Wednesday, 15,598 people had tested positive for the virus in Denton County. Denton County Public Health estimated 2,555 of those people were still infected Wednesday afternoon.
Public school officials in the county Tuesday reported three students and four staffers had tested positive for the virus.
The students attend Argyle ISD’s Hilltop Elementary, Denton High School and Denton ISD’s Calhoun Middle School.
The staffers work at Sanger’s Clear Creek Intermediate, Denton ISD’s Hodge Elementary and Strickland Middle schools, and Lake Dallas High School.
Only 20.5% of schools in the county participated in DCPH’s voluntary reporting portal Tuesday.