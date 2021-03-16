virusstock
Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 9,648 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 16, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 9,648 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 70,343 337 447 16
Argyle 368 0 2
Aubrey 454 4 1
Bartonville 143 0
Carrollton 6,425 8 44 3
Celina 168 1
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,170 23 12
Copper Canyon 126 1
Corinth 1,824 8 12
Cross Roads 129 0 2
Dallas 698 4 9
Denton 10,892 34 120 3
DSSLC 217 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 240 1
Flower Mound 5,947 12 27 1
Fort Worth 1,226 4 5
Frisco 4,448 85 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 98 0
Hickory Creek 413 1 1
Highland Village 1,273 4 8
Justin 497 1 9
Krugerville 130 0 1
Krum 484 3 2
Lake Dallas 670 1
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,726 25 63 1
Little Elm 3,993 29 12
New Fairview 6 0
Northlake 519 2 3
Oak Point 329 4
Pilot Point 444 0 12 3
Plano 203 1 9 1
Ponder 181 0
Prosper 278 9 2
Providence Village 583 1 1
Roanoke 866 1 2
Sanger 742 1 2 2
Shady Shores 205 0 2
Southlake 47 1
Trophy Club 1,073 3 1
Unincorporated 10,021 66 43 2

