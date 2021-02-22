Denton County Public Health, for the first time since Feb. 13, updated locals to the state of the pandemic in a Monday announcement.
In it, DCPH confirmed another 16 locals' deaths were caused by COVID-19 and another 989 had been infected by the coronavirus.
Daily reports were canceled this amid rolling power outages this past week.
DCPH released the following information about those 16 locals:
- A Lewisville man at least 80 years of age
- A man at least 80 years of age who was a resident of Inspired Living in Lewisville
- A woman at least 80 years of age who was a resident of Autumn Leaves of North Carrollton at Castle Hills
- A Carrollton man in his 50s
- A Dallas woman at least 80 years of age
- A woman at least 80 years of age who was a resident of Summertime House in Lewisville
- Six Denton men in their 60s
- A Denton man in his 70s
- A Denton woman in her 70s
- A woman from at least 80 years of age
- A woman at least 80 years of age who was a resident of Bethesda Gardens Frisco
Monday's announcement brought the DCPH COVID-19 death tally to 398 locals. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 605 such deaths in the county by the same time Monday.
Only four of the county's 88 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Monday, according to DCPH. That meant 95.5% were filled. The majority of those beds were occupied by people suffering from something other than COVID-19.
Of the newly infected locals included in Monday's count, 143 live in unincorporated Denton County, 135 live in Flower Mound, 126 live in Denton and 110 live in Lewisville.
As of Monday, 61,156 county residents had tested positive for the virus, of whom 11,953 were estimated to still be infected.