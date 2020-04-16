Denton County’s 15th death related to COVID-19, announced Thursday, was a male resident of Flower Mound in his 60s, according to Denton County officials.
He is the first reported resident of Flower Mound to die from complications relating to the novel coronavirus. He was previously hospitalized after contracting the virus through local transmission.
“As we report the loss of a fifteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
Officials confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the number of countywide cases to 564.
Denton County area towns and cities that reported new cases on Thursday include Carrollton (2), The Colony (1), Flower Mound (1), Fort Worth (1), Frisco (2), Lewisville (1), while six new cases were confirmed from unincorporated areas of Denton County. The first case emanating from the town of Bartonville was confirmed on Thursday, per DCPH.
Two additional cases were reported in Denton on Thursday, bringing the total number of citywide cases to 99.
No additional cases were reported from either residents or staff members at the Denton State Supported Living Center on Thursday. The total number of residents infected remains at 54 as the total number of infected staff members remains at 57.
Denton County Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said county health officials have reported asymptomatic cases of the novel coronavirus emanating from DSSLC. However, when asked about the percentage of residents that were non-symptomatic upon testing positive, Rainey declined to comment, but noted that 20% of all cases in Denton County emanate from DSSLC.
As well, no additional cases were reported at any long-term care facilities (LTCFs), such as nursing homes, assisted living centers or retirement facilities in Denton County. Of the 105 LTCFs in the county, 17 residents have tested positive.
Rainey said that there are DSSLC and LTCF employees who work at multiple facilities within the county. Although DCPH has recommended against employees working at different facilities, she said that DCPH is unable to enforce such guidance.
According to county officials, 463 people are in home isolation, while the total number of individuals hospitalized with the virus increased from 99 to 101. The most predominant age group to have contracted the virus remains individuals age 50 and younger, who hold a slim majority of case totals at 50.8%; meanwhile about 49.1% of cases are in ages 50 and older.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.