Denton County health officials Monday confirmed an additional 151 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That brought the countywide total to 14,347 people confirmed to have had the virus, of whom 1,999 were estimated to still be infected Monday afternoon.
Thirty-six of the newly infected locals live in Denton, 15 live in Carrollton, 13 live in Flower Mound, and 13 live in unincorporated Denton County.
Public schools officials Friday reported 11 students and two staffers had tested positive for the virus.
One student attends Aubrey Middle School, and the remaining 10 attend Denton ISD schools. Five attend Ryan High School. Each of the following schools had one student test positive: Wilson Elementary, Borman Middle, Guyer High, Braswell High and Rodriguez Middle.
As of Friday, 198 students and 60 staffers had tested positive, according to Denton County Public Health's voluntary portal for school districts.
Well over 2,000 county residents under the age of 20 had tested positive for the virus by Monday afternoon.