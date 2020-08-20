No new deaths were reported Thursday as Denton County Public Health confirmed another 151 county residents recently tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Their test results bring the countywide total up to 8,841, of whom 2,593 were estimated to be actively battling a virus infection by Thursday afternoon.
The number of actively infected locals has trended gradually down over the past week or so, a good sign amid other troubling indicators of the pandemic’s state in Denton County.
The number of newly infected locals reported each day has begun to trend upward again after a decline, and subsequent plateau, that began in late July.
Thirty-one of the new cases confirmed Thursday were from Denton, 24 from Carrollton and 23 from in Lewisville.
Those three cities account for approximately 45% of all people who have tested positive for the virus in Denton County.