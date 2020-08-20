20200519_drc_news_COVIDTesting_3.jpg

Health workers assist patients driving in for COVID-19 testing at the Union Circle Parking Garage at the University of North Texas, Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

No new deaths were reported Thursday as Denton County Public Health confirmed another 151 county residents recently tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Their test results bring the countywide total up to 8,841, of whom 2,593 were estimated to be actively battling a virus infection by Thursday afternoon.

The number of actively infected locals has trended gradually down over the past week or so, a good sign amid other troubling indicators of the pandemic’s state in Denton County.

The number of newly infected locals reported each day has begun to trend upward again after a decline, and subsequent plateau, that began in late July.

Thirty-one of the new cases confirmed Thursday were from Denton, 24 from Carrollton and 23 from in Lewisville.

Those three cities account for approximately 45% of all people who have tested positive for the virus in Denton County.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 20

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 8841 151 90
Argyle 42 0
Aubrey 54 0 1
Bartonville 22 2
Carrollton 913 24 11
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 571 14 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 201 1 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 261 1 5
Denton 1695 31 28
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 494 9 1
Fort Worth 128 6
Frisco 359 1 5
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 3 0
Hickory Creek 39 0
Highland Village 108 3 3
Justin 33 1
Krugerville 9 0
Krum 50 0
Lake Dallas 115 1
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1394 23 16
Little Elm 459 9 4
Northlake 36 0 1
Oak Point 30 0
Pilot Point 75 3 1
Plano 27 0
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 22 1 1
Providence Village 54 0
Roanoke 62 0 1
Sanger 97 3
Shady Shores 24 1 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 91 2
Unincorporated 1188 15 6

