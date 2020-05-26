20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG (copy)

Denton County confirmed another 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the respective countywide total to 1,255.

Tuesday’s new cases were from Lewisville (11), The Colony (2), Roanoke (2), Lake Dallas (1), Sanger (1), and the Denton County portions of Dallas (1), Flower Mound (1) and Trophy Club (1), with two more cases reported from unincorporated Denton County.

Officials also announced 15 newly recovered patients, increasing the county’s recovered total to 636. Meanwhile, the active case total increased by seven on Tuesday, landing at 589. Of Denton County residents infected, roughly 50% have recovered.

Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson said the next drive-thru testing event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in The Colony.

The county will have 400 tests available for the event at The Colony Five Star Complex, located at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive. Individuals must register in advance by calling Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Symptomatic persons and critical infrastructure workers are eligible for the free tests.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 26

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,255 30
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 135 3
Celina 1
The Colony 68 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 19
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 52 1
Denton 223 10
DSSLC 55 1
Double Oak 11
Flower Mound 49 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 67
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 14
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 20
Lewisville 239 7
Little Elm 63 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 2
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 11
Sanger 6
Shady Shores 3 1
Trophy Club 14
Unincorporated 128 2

