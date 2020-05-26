Denton County confirmed another 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the respective countywide total to 1,255.
Tuesday’s new cases were from Lewisville (11), The Colony (2), Roanoke (2), Lake Dallas (1), Sanger (1), and the Denton County portions of Dallas (1), Flower Mound (1) and Trophy Club (1), with two more cases reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Officials also announced 15 newly recovered patients, increasing the county’s recovered total to 636. Meanwhile, the active case total increased by seven on Tuesday, landing at 589. Of Denton County residents infected, roughly 50% have recovered.
Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson said the next drive-thru testing event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in The Colony.
The county will have 400 tests available for the event at The Colony Five Star Complex, located at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive. Individuals must register in advance by calling Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Symptomatic persons and critical infrastructure workers are eligible for the free tests.