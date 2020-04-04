Denton County Public Health
Exterior of the Denton County Public Health building.

 DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health announced 15 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 288.

No additional deaths were reported Saturday, and none of the new cases emanated from the Denton State Supported Living Center.

A total of 67 people in the county have recovered from the virus — about 23% of reported cases. About 55% of cases are in people age 50 or older. The county has reported six COVID-19 related deaths.

The city of Denton has reported the largest number of cases in the county with 31 — not including the state supported living center, where 50 residents have tested positive and 25 employees — followed by the Denton County portion of Frisco with 25, and Lewisville and Carrollton with 23 cases each.

Symptoms of the virus include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.

Public health officials urge individuals to call before going to an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit the spread of the virus.

Denton County COVID-19 cases as of April 4

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 288 6
Argyle 1
Aubrey 2 1
Carrollton 23 1
The Colony 19 1
Copper Canyon 1
Corinth 5
Dallas 12
Denton 31
DSSLC 50
Double Oak 3
Flower Mound 14
Fort Worth 1
Frisco 25
Hickory Creek 1
Highland Village 3
Justin 1
Krum 2
Lake Dallas 4
Lewisville 23 2
Little Elm 18
Pilot Point 1
Plano 2
Ponder 1
Prosper 5
Providence Village 2
Roanoke 2
Sanger 2
Trophy Club 6
Unincorporated 28 1

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

