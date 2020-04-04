Denton County Public Health announced 15 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 288.
No additional deaths were reported Saturday, and none of the new cases emanated from the Denton State Supported Living Center.
A total of 67 people in the county have recovered from the virus — about 23% of reported cases. About 55% of cases are in people age 50 or older. The county has reported six COVID-19 related deaths.
The city of Denton has reported the largest number of cases in the county with 31 — not including the state supported living center, where 50 residents have tested positive and 25 employees — followed by the Denton County portion of Frisco with 25, and Lewisville and Carrollton with 23 cases each.
Symptoms of the virus include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.
Public health officials urge individuals to call before going to an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit the spread of the virus.
Denton County COVID-19 cases as of April 4
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|288
|6
|Argyle
|1
|Aubrey
|2
|1
|Carrollton
|23
|1
|The Colony
|19
|1
|Copper Canyon
|1
|Corinth
|5
|Dallas
|12
|Denton
|31
|DSSLC
|50
|Double Oak
|3
|Flower Mound
|14
|Fort Worth
|1
|Frisco
|25
|Hickory Creek
|1
|Highland Village
|3
|Justin
|1
|Krum
|2
|Lake Dallas
|4
|Lewisville
|23
|2
|Little Elm
|18
|Pilot Point
|1
|Plano
|2
|Ponder
|1
|Prosper
|5
|Providence Village
|2
|Roanoke
|2
|Sanger
|2
|Trophy Club
|6
|Unincorporated
|28
|1