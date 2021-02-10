DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park
Fifteen more local residents' deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Wednesday announcement from Denton County Public Health. 

That brought the countywide death toll, as confirmed by DCPH, to 363.

DCPH released the following information about those 15 people:

  • A Frisco woman at least 80 years of age
  • Two Lewisville men in their 70s 
  • A Lewisville woman at least 80 years of age
  • A Highland Village man in his 60s 
  • A Lewisville man in his 50s
  • A man at least 80 years of age who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County
  • A woman at least 80 years of age who was a resident of Anthology of Denton
  • A woman at least 80 years of age who was a resident of Brookdale Denton North
  • A Shady Shores man in his 50s 
  • A Denton man in his 60s 
  • A Denton woman in her 40s 
  • A Denton man in his 50s 
  • A Denton man in his 70s 
  • A Denton woman at least 80 years of age

DCPH Director Matt Richardson, addressing the Denton ISD school board Tuesday evening, said the department had somewhere between 60 and 100 suspected COVID-19 deaths currently under investigation, but that the department had rejected nearly 100 such deaths that had been confirmed by the state government. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 567 COVID-19 deaths in Denton County. 

Additionally, DCPH confirmed another 725 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That brought the countywide infection total to 58,644, of whom 14,889 were estimated to still be infected. 

Of those newly infected locals, 114 live in unincorporated Denton County, 101 in Lewisville, 91 in Denton and 83 in Flower Mound. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 10

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 58,644 725 363 15
Argyle 298 6 2
Aubrey 378 5 1
Bartonville 118 0
Carrollton 5,548 40 34
Celina 141 1
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,573 31 11
Copper Canyon 105 6
Corinth 1,536 16 10
Cross Roads 102 0 2
Dallas 601 7 7
Denton 9,444 91 92 7
DSSLC 215 0 3
Dish 8 0
Double Oak 192 3
Flower Mound 4,855 83 24
Fort Worth 983 19 1
Frisco 3,415 58 29 1
Hackberry 8 2
Hebron 82 1
Hickory Creek 352 8 1
Highland Village 1,043 19 8 1
Justin 430 3 7
Krugerville 106 0 1
Krum 414 5 1
Lake Dallas 575 6
Lakewood Village 31 0
Lewisville 8,269 101 58 4
Little Elm 3,208 39 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 419 7 2
Oak Point 252 2
Pilot Point 353 5 8
Plano 185 0 8
Ponder 141 5
Prosper 207 0 2
Providence Village 460 5 1
Roanoke 705 11 1
Sanger 664 7
Shady Shores 178 2 2 1
Southlake 43 3
Trophy Club 897 14 1
Unincorporated 8,089 114 36 1

