Fifteen more local residents' deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Wednesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
That brought the countywide death toll, as confirmed by DCPH, to 363.
DCPH released the following information about those 15 people:
- A Frisco woman at least 80 years of age
- Two Lewisville men in their 70s
- A Lewisville woman at least 80 years of age
- A Highland Village man in his 60s
- A Lewisville man in his 50s
- A man at least 80 years of age who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County
- A woman at least 80 years of age who was a resident of Anthology of Denton
- A woman at least 80 years of age who was a resident of Brookdale Denton North
- A Shady Shores man in his 50s
- A Denton man in his 60s
- A Denton woman in her 40s
- A Denton man in his 50s
- A Denton man in his 70s
- A Denton woman at least 80 years of age
DCPH Director Matt Richardson, addressing the Denton ISD school board Tuesday evening, said the department had somewhere between 60 and 100 suspected COVID-19 deaths currently under investigation, but that the department had rejected nearly 100 such deaths that had been confirmed by the state government.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 567 COVID-19 deaths in Denton County.
Additionally, DCPH confirmed another 725 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That brought the countywide infection total to 58,644, of whom 14,889 were estimated to still be infected.
Of those newly infected locals, 114 live in unincorporated Denton County, 101 in Lewisville, 91 in Denton and 83 in Flower Mound.