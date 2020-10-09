20200519_drc_news_COVIDTesting_3.jpg

Health workers assist patients driving in for COVID-19 testing at the Union Circle Parking Garage at the University of North Texas, Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

County health officials Friday confirmed 145 more locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The announcement brought the countywide total of infected people to 14,138, of whom 1,931 were estimated to still be infected Friday afternoon.

Thirty of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in Denton, four of whom are Denton State Supported Living Center residents. Twenty others live in unincorporated Denton County, 14 live in Frisco, 14 live in Lewisville and 12 live in Flower Mound.

Public school officials reported six more student and three more staff infections Thursday. Three students go to Denton ISD’s Guyer High School, and another goes to the district’s Rodriguez Middle School.

One student goes to Argyle High School, and another attends Argyle Intermediate School.

All three newly infected staffers work in Denton ISD: one at Guyer High, one at Davis School DAEP and one at Rodriguez Middle School.

As of Friday morning, public school officials across Denton County had reported 187 students and 58 staffers who tested positive for the virus since campuses opened for in-person classes.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 9

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 14138 145 113
Argyle 60 0
Aubrey 89 0 1
Bartonville 40 0
Carrollton 1459 5 17
Celina 24 1
Coppell 9 0
The Colony 932 8 4
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 315 4 2
Cross Roads 17 1
Dallas 322 1 6
Denton 2673 26 35
DSSLC 128 4 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 42 0
Flower Mound 829 12 1
Fort Worth 195 5
Frisco 707 14 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 16 0
Hickory Creek 75 0
Highland Village 182 4 3
Justin 52 3
Krugerville 14 2 1
Krum 78 2
Lake Dallas 154 1
Lakewood Village 9 1
Lewisville 2162 14 17
Little Elm 740 6 6
Northlake 56 1 1
Oak Point 54 0
Pilot Point 134 5 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 21 0
Prosper 46 0 1
Providence Village 85 0
Roanoke 134 0 1
Sanger 150 2
Shady Shores 39 0 1
Southlake 7 0
Trophy Club 165 3
Unincorporated 1858 20 8

