County health officials Friday confirmed 145 more locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The announcement brought the countywide total of infected people to 14,138, of whom 1,931 were estimated to still be infected Friday afternoon.
Thirty of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in Denton, four of whom are Denton State Supported Living Center residents. Twenty others live in unincorporated Denton County, 14 live in Frisco, 14 live in Lewisville and 12 live in Flower Mound.
Public school officials reported six more student and three more staff infections Thursday. Three students go to Denton ISD’s Guyer High School, and another goes to the district’s Rodriguez Middle School.
One student goes to Argyle High School, and another attends Argyle Intermediate School.
All three newly infected staffers work in Denton ISD: one at Guyer High, one at Davis School DAEP and one at Rodriguez Middle School.
As of Friday morning, public school officials across Denton County had reported 187 students and 58 staffers who tested positive for the virus since campuses opened for in-person classes.