This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

County health officials Tuesday confirmed another 144 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Thirty-two of them live in Lewisville, 21 live in unincorporated Denton County, 13 live in Carrollton, 12 in Flower Mound, 12 in Little Elm, 11 in The Colony and 11 in Denton.

As of Tuesday, 15,429 people in the county had tested positive for the virus, and at least 2,483 of them were still infected.

Denton ISD officials on Monday reported 11 students had tested positive for the virus. Four of them attend Ryan High, two attend Braswell High, two attend Rodriguez Middle, one attends Crownover Middle, one attends Calhoun Middle and one attends Cross Oaks Elementary.

Additionally, two staffers at Hodge Elementary, one at Ryan High and one at Gonzalez School for Young Children who had tested positive were included in the Monday report.

One staffer at Sanger High also tested positive for the virus.

Denton County Public Health, as of Tuesday afternoon, had recorded 270 students and 72 staffers in the county who had tested positive for the virus. Not all schools in the count participate in DCPH’s public-facing, voluntary reporting portal, but all districts report positive test results to the department.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 20

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 15,429 144 118
Argyle 64 0
Aubrey 98 0 1
Bartonville 41 0
Carrollton 1,596 13 17
Celina 27 0
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 1,011 11 5
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 350 3 2
Cross Roads 20 1
Dallas 335 0 6
Denton 2,878 11 37
DSSLC 129 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 46 1
Flower Mound 916 12 1
Fort Worth 207 3
Frisco 811 9 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 24 0
Hickory Creek 84 1
Highland Village 198 3 3
Justin 62 1
Krugerville 18 0 1
Krum 90 4
Lake Dallas 160 0
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,354 32 17
Little Elm 813 12 6
Northlake 62 1 1
Oak Point 57 0
Pilot Point 146 1 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 26 0
Prosper 53 1 1
Providence Village 94 0
Roanoke 148 2 1
Sanger 161 1
Shady Shores 43 0 1
Southlake 8 0
Trophy Club 187 0
Unincorporated 2,026 21 10

