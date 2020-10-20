County health officials Tuesday confirmed another 144 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Thirty-two of them live in Lewisville, 21 live in unincorporated Denton County, 13 live in Carrollton, 12 in Flower Mound, 12 in Little Elm, 11 in The Colony and 11 in Denton.
As of Tuesday, 15,429 people in the county had tested positive for the virus, and at least 2,483 of them were still infected.
Denton ISD officials on Monday reported 11 students had tested positive for the virus. Four of them attend Ryan High, two attend Braswell High, two attend Rodriguez Middle, one attends Crownover Middle, one attends Calhoun Middle and one attends Cross Oaks Elementary.
Additionally, two staffers at Hodge Elementary, one at Ryan High and one at Gonzalez School for Young Children who had tested positive were included in the Monday report.
One staffer at Sanger High also tested positive for the virus.
Denton County Public Health, as of Tuesday afternoon, had recorded 270 students and 72 staffers in the county who had tested positive for the virus. Not all schools in the count participate in DCPH’s public-facing, voluntary reporting portal, but all districts report positive test results to the department.