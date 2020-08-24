County health officials Monday confirmed another 140 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That announcement brought the countywide total of confirmed infections to 9,235, with 2,350 people estimated to be actively battling an infection Monday afternoon.
Interestingly enough, the number of newly infected locals has trended upward over the past 10 days while the number of active infections continues to drop off.
Denton County Public Health on Monday did not announce any additional deaths caused by COVID-19 in the county. As of Monday, the department had confirmed 93 total deaths from COVID-19. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 116 Denton County residents died from COVID-19 over the past several months.
Twenty-seven of the newly infected locals confirmed in Monday’s announcement live in Lewisville, 25 live in Denton, 18 live in Carrollton, and 17 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County.
As of Monday, those four areas’ residents accounted for nearly 60% of all people to test positive for the virus in the county.