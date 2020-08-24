Face masks

County health officials Monday confirmed another 140 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That announcement brought the countywide total of confirmed infections to 9,235, with 2,350 people estimated to be actively battling an infection Monday afternoon.

Interestingly enough, the number of newly infected locals has trended upward over the past 10 days while the number of active infections continues to drop off.

Denton County Public Health on Monday did not announce any additional deaths caused by COVID-19 in the county. As of Monday, the department had confirmed 93 total deaths from COVID-19. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 116 Denton County residents died from COVID-19 over the past several months.

Twenty-seven of the newly infected locals confirmed in Monday’s announcement live in Lewisville, 25 live in Denton, 18 live in Carrollton, and 17 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County.

As of Monday, those four areas’ residents accounted for nearly 60% of all people to test positive for the virus in the county.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 24

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 9,235 140 93
Argyle 42 0
Aubrey 56 0 1
Bartonville 23 0
Carrollton 968 18 14
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 599 10 3
Copper Canyon 15 1
Corinth 203 1 1
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 269 5 5
Denton 1,776 25 28
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 526 8 1
Fort Worth 134 2
Frisco 363 1 5
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 4 0
Hickory Creek 40 0
Highland Village 111 2 3
Justin 36 0
Krugerville 9 0
Krum 54 1
Lake Dallas 120 2
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1,463 27 16
Little Elm 474 5 4
Northlake 38 0 1
Oak Point 33 2
Pilot Point 83 1 1
Plano 27 0
Ponder 12 2
Prosper 22 0 1
Providence Village 56 2
Roanoke 70 3 1
Sanger 100 1
Shady Shores 26 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 98 4
Unincorporated 1,223 17 6

