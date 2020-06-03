Denton County officials announced 19 new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 1,435.
Wednesday’s new cases are from Denton (4), Lewisville (4), The Colony (3), Little Elm (1), Lake Dallas (1), Corinth (1), Shady Shores (1), and Denton County portions of Carrollton (2) and Trophy Club (1), while one case is being reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 250 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, roughly 45%, or 114 people, have recovered.
County officials also announced 14 newly recovered people and an active case increase of five on Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 705 and 698.
Seven more residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center have recovered from the disease, according to Denton County Public Health. Of the 60 residents who have become infected, 51, or 85%, have recovered. No additional cases were reported among the center's residents or staff.