Denton County officials announced 19 new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 1,435.

Wednesday’s new cases are from Denton (4), Lewisville (4), The Colony (3), Little Elm (1), Lake Dallas (1), Corinth (1), Shady Shores (1), and Denton County portions of Carrollton (2) and Trophy Club (1), while one case is being reported from unincorporated Denton County.

Of the 250 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, roughly 45%, or 114 people, have recovered.

County officials also announced 14 newly recovered people and an active case increase of five on Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 705 and 698.

Seven more residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center have recovered from the disease, according to Denton County Public Health. Of the 60 residents who have become infected, 51, or 85%, have recovered. No additional cases were reported among the center's residents or staff. 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 3

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,435 32
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 150 4
Celina 1
The Colony 81 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 20
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 63 1
Denton 250 11
DSSLC 60 1
Double Oak 12
Flower Mound 54 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 72
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 15
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 21
Lewisville 290 7
Little Elm 74 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 2
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 12
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 7 1
Trophy Club 17
Unincorporated 151 2

