Denton County officials announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the countywide case total to 1,500.
Sunday’s new cases are from Lewisville (4), Denton (2), The Colony (1) and the Denton County portions of Dallas (1), Carrollton (2) and Frisco (4).
Of Denton residents infected with the coronavirus, 116 people — roughly 44% — have recovered.
Denton County officials also announced two newly recovered people, while the active case total increased by 12, settling at 706 and 761, respectively.
No cases reported Sunday were from the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the 105 long-term care facilities in Denton County.