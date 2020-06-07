Denton County Public Health

Denton County officials announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the countywide case total to 1,500.

Sunday’s new cases are from Lewisville (4), Denton (2), The Colony (1) and the Denton County portions of Dallas (1), Carrollton (2) and Frisco (4).

Of Denton residents infected with the coronavirus, 116 people — roughly 44% — have recovered.

Denton County officials also announced two newly recovered people, while the active case total increased by 12, settling at 706 and 761, respectively.

No cases reported Sunday were from the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the 105 long-term care facilities in Denton County.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 7

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,500 33
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 158 4
Celina 1
The Colony 87 2
Copper Canyon 6
Corinth 20
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 64 1
Denton 261 11
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 12
Flower Mound 55 1
Fort Worth 17
Frisco 78
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 15
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 22
Lewisville 305 7
Little Elm 77 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 3
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 8 1
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 13
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 7 1
Trophy Club 18
Unincorporated 155 2

