Fourteen more county residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Tuesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.

That raised the county’s COVID-19 death tally to 308.

The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 476 such deaths in the county by the same time Tuesday.

DCPH confirmed the following information about the 14 locals whose deaths were confirmed Tuesday:

  • A man in his 70s living in southwest unincorporated Denton County
  • A man in his 70s living at Prairie Estates in Frisco
  • A woman at least 80 years of age living at Brinker Denton SCC
  • A Denton man at least 80 years of age
  • A woman at least 80 years of age living at Anthology of Denton
  • Two men at least 80 years of age living at Anthology of Denton
  • Two Denton men in their 50s
  • A Denton man at least 80 years of age
  • A woman at least 80 years of age living at Prestonwood Court in Plano
  • A Little Elm man in his 70s
  • A Carrollton man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s living in southwest unincorporated Denton County

Additionally, DCPH confirmed another 773 county residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Tuesday afternoon. That raised the countywide total to 51,212, of whom 14,880 were estimated to still be infected.

Of the newly infected locals confirmed Tuesday, 110 live in Denton, 97 in unincorporated Denton County and 88 in Lewisville.

Only three of the county’s staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, meaning 96.5% were full. The same was true for 76.5% of the county’s total inpatient hospital occupancy.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 26

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 51,212 773 308 14
Argyle 236 3 1
Aubrey 325 9 1
Bartonville 104 0
Carrollton 5,003 72 32 1
Celina 121 2
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,182 40 11
Copper Canyon 83 2
Corinth 1,350 23 9
Cross Roads 89 1 2
Dallas 527 2 7
Denton 8,386 110 80 8
DSSLC 208 0 3
DISH 5 0
Double Oak 164 1
Flower Mound 4,007 75 14
Fort Worth 827 24 1
Frisco 2,825 65 24 1
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 74 5
Hickory Creek 303 7
Highland Village 873 16 6
Justin 400 5 5
Krugerville 94 0 1
Krum 353 1 1
Lake Dallas 517 6
Lakewood Village 27 0
Lewisville 7,353 88 50
Little Elm 2,829 53 10 1
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 370 10 2
Oak Point 223 3
Pilot Point 312 4 7
Plano 173 1 8 1
Ponder 110 5
Prosper 160 1 1
Providence Village 402 10 1
Roanoke 615 10 1
Sanger 576 10
Shady Shores 160 1 1
Southlake 38 0
Trophy Club 793 11
Unincorporated 6,990 97 29 2

