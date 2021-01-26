Fourteen more county residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Tuesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
That raised the county’s COVID-19 death tally to 308.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 476 such deaths in the county by the same time Tuesday.
DCPH confirmed the following information about the 14 locals whose deaths were confirmed Tuesday:
- A man in his 70s living in southwest unincorporated Denton County
- A man in his 70s living at Prairie Estates in Frisco
- A woman at least 80 years of age living at Brinker Denton SCC
- A Denton man at least 80 years of age
- A woman at least 80 years of age living at Anthology of Denton
- Two men at least 80 years of age living at Anthology of Denton
- Two Denton men in their 50s
- A Denton man at least 80 years of age
- A woman at least 80 years of age living at Prestonwood Court in Plano
- A Little Elm man in his 70s
- A Carrollton man in his 70s
- A man in his 70s living in southwest unincorporated Denton County
Additionally, DCPH confirmed another 773 county residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Tuesday afternoon. That raised the countywide total to 51,212, of whom 14,880 were estimated to still be infected.
Of the newly infected locals confirmed Tuesday, 110 live in Denton, 97 in unincorporated Denton County and 88 in Lewisville.
Only three of the county’s staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, meaning 96.5% were full. The same was true for 76.5% of the county’s total inpatient hospital occupancy.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.