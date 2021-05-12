Masks sign
A local business on the Square displays a sign about face masks. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,327 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 12, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 75,225 92 520 14
Argyle 398 0 3 1
Aubrey 513 0 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,885 17 50 2
Celina 186 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,418 4 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,928 3 13
Cross Roads 137 0 2
Dallas 730 0 10
Denton 11,578 14 135 2
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 268 1
Flower Mound 6,415 11 34 2
Fort Worth 1,324 0 7 1
Frisco 4,861 3 38 1
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 112 0
Hickory Creek 436 0 1
Highland Village 1,370 3 8
Justin 537 0 9
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 511 1 2
Lake Dallas 701 0 2 1
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,334 10 74 2
Little Elm 4,276 6 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 563 1 4
Oak Point 349 0 1
Pilot Point 461 0 14
Plano 210 0 10
Ponder 190 0
Prosper 299 0 2
Providence Village 625 1 1
Roanoke 929 2 2
Sanger 786 1 6
Shady Shores 218 1 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,131 2 4 2
Unincorporated 10,748 11 52

