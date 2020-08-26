Denton County Public Health confirmed Wednesday another 138 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That brings the countywide total to 9,544 infected locals over the past several months, of whom 2,076 were estimated to be actively battling an infection Wednesday afternoon.
That is the lowest number of active infections reported since July 16, according to a Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of DCPH data. The health department has somewhat automated its infection calculations since July 14 by relying on a hybrid interview/algorithm model that counts patients as recovered 60 days after symptom onset.
July 14 also marked the first day of a rapid climb in locals categorized as “recovered” from the virus.
County health officials did not confirm any further local deaths attributable to COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving their estimate at 98, but the Texas Department of State Health Services announced a total of 122 county residents had died from the disease by Wednesday evening.
The state department has a less stringent confirmation process that results in a significant delay between the state’s confirmation of a death and the subsequent confirmation by the county department. The tradeoff for the county is accuracy in favor of speed.
Twenty-five of the newly infected Denton County residents included in Wednesday’s announcement live in Denton, 18 live in Lewisville and 14 live in unincorporated portions of the county.
County health officials removed four infected people from the total attributed to Oak Point and recategorized them as Lewisville residents.