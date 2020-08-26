20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Public Health confirmed Wednesday another 138 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That brings the countywide total to 9,544 infected locals over the past several months, of whom 2,076 were estimated to be actively battling an infection Wednesday afternoon.

That is the lowest number of active infections reported since July 16, according to a Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of DCPH data. The health department has somewhat automated its infection calculations since July 14 by relying on a hybrid interview/algorithm model that counts patients as recovered 60 days after symptom onset.

July 14 also marked the first day of a rapid climb in locals categorized as “recovered” from the virus.

County health officials did not confirm any further local deaths attributable to COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving their estimate at 98, but the Texas Department of State Health Services announced a total of 122 county residents had died from the disease by Wednesday evening.

The state department has a less stringent confirmation process that results in a significant delay between the state’s confirmation of a death and the subsequent confirmation by the county department. The tradeoff for the county is accuracy in favor of speed.

Twenty-five of the newly infected Denton County residents included in Wednesday’s announcement live in Denton, 18 live in Lewisville and 14 live in unincorporated portions of the county.

County health officials removed four infected people from the total attributed to Oak Point and recategorized them as Lewisville residents.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 26

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 9,544 138 98
Argyle 44 1
Aubrey 62 4 1
Bartonville 23 0
Carrollton 1,002 12 14
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 627 10 3
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 207 2 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 275 6 5
Denton 1,835 25 29
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 32 1
Flower Mound 552 13 1
Fort Worth 143 3
Frisco 373 4 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 4 0
Hickory Creek 42 2
Highland Village 112 1 3
Justin 37 1
Krugerville 9 0 1
Krum 58 2
Lake Dallas 123 2
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1,506 18 17
Little Elm 487 6 5
Northlake 40 0 1
Oak Point 30 -4
Pilot Point 87 3 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 14 2
Prosper 23 1 1
Providence Village 58 0
Roanoke 75 4 1
Sanger 105 2
Shady Shores 26 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 103 3
Unincorporated 1,255 14 6

