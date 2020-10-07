AP_20058793356405.jpg

Four more locals have been killed by COVID-19, according to a Wednesday announcement by county health officials.

They included a Carrollton man in his 40s, a Denton man in his 50s, a Frisco man in his 70s and a Little Elm woman in her 70s.

Denton County Public Health does not release further identifying information.

Their deaths bring the countywide total to 113 based upon DCPH confirmations. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, had confirmed 157 such deaths by the same time Wednesday.

County health officials Wednesday also confirmed an additional 135 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

They brought the countywide total to 13,883 infections, of whom 1,805 were estimated to still be infected.

Twenty-six of the newly infected locals live in Denton, 16 live in unincorporated Denton County and 15 live in Lewisville.

School district officials participating in DCPH’s voluntary absenteeism portal Tuesday confirmed an additional eight students and four staff members who had tested positive for the virus.

Four of the students attend schools in Denton ISD. Two go to Ryan High School, one goes to Guyer High School and one attends Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.

Three of the eight attend Argyle ISD schools. Two go to Argyle High School and the third attends Argyle Middle School.

The eighth student attends Aubrey Middle School.

As of Wednesday evening, DCPH had confirmed 172 students and 54 public school staff members who had tested positive for the virus.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 7

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 13883 135 113 4
Argyle 60 0
Aubrey 87 0 1
Bartonville 40 0
Carrollton 1447 13 17 1
Celina 23 0
Coppell 9 0
The Colony 916 11 4
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 310 7 2
Cross Roads 16 1
Dallas 321 1 6
Denton 2625 26 35 1
DSSLC 123 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 42 1
Flower Mound 812 9 1
Fort Worth 190 3
Frisco 688 12 6 1
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 16 0
Hickory Creek 70 2
Highland Village 176 1 3
Justin 49 1
Krugerville 12 0 1
Krum 76 0
Lake Dallas 153 1
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 2133 15 17
Little Elm 725 2 6 1
Northlake 55 1 1
Oak Point 54 1
Pilot Point 126 2 1
Plano 41 0
Ponder 21 0
Prosper 46 0 1
Providence Village 85 3
Roanoke 132 0 1
Sanger 147 2
Shady Shores 39 0 1
Southlake 7 0
Trophy Club 156 4
Unincorporated 1823 16 8

