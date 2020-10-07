Four more locals have been killed by COVID-19, according to a Wednesday announcement by county health officials.
They included a Carrollton man in his 40s, a Denton man in his 50s, a Frisco man in his 70s and a Little Elm woman in her 70s.
Denton County Public Health does not release further identifying information.
Their deaths bring the countywide total to 113 based upon DCPH confirmations. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, had confirmed 157 such deaths by the same time Wednesday.
County health officials Wednesday also confirmed an additional 135 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
They brought the countywide total to 13,883 infections, of whom 1,805 were estimated to still be infected.
Twenty-six of the newly infected locals live in Denton, 16 live in unincorporated Denton County and 15 live in Lewisville.
School district officials participating in DCPH’s voluntary absenteeism portal Tuesday confirmed an additional eight students and four staff members who had tested positive for the virus.
Four of the students attend schools in Denton ISD. Two go to Ryan High School, one goes to Guyer High School and one attends Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.
Three of the eight attend Argyle ISD schools. Two go to Argyle High School and the third attends Argyle Middle School.
The eighth student attends Aubrey Middle School.
As of Wednesday evening, DCPH had confirmed 172 students and 54 public school staff members who had tested positive for the virus.