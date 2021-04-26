Vaccine card
The front side of a COVID-19 vaccination card is shown at a Denton County Public Health vaccine clinic in January. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,518 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 27, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 73,925 132 482
Argyle 388 0 2
Aubrey 496 2 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,744 15 46
Celina 182 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,352 8 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,897 3 13
Cross Roads 135 0 2
Dallas 723 0 10
Denton 11,351 23 129
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 263 0
Flower Mound 6,306 10 30
Fort Worth 1,297 1 5
Frisco 4,804 2 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 107 0
Hickory Creek 433 0 1
Highland Village 1,345 3 8
Justin 523 2 9
Krugerville 138 0 1
Krum 505 0 2
Lake Dallas 689 2 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,158 15 68
Little Elm 4,209 12 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 551 1 4
Oak Point 343 0
Pilot Point 458 0 12
Plano 211 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 296 0 2
Providence Village 621 2 1
Roanoke 911 2 2
Sanger 779 1 4
Shady Shores 215 2 2
Southlake 49 0
Trophy Club 1,114 1 1
Unincorporated 10,541 25 49

