20200508_drc_news_Drive-thruTesting_3.jpg

Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing at the Music City Mall on May 8 in Lewisville.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

County health officials confirmed another 130 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday afternoon. 

The announcement from Denton County Public Health brought the countywide number of infected locals to 7,257, 3,015 of whom are currently battling an infection.

The number of people actively infected seemed to have flattened over the past week, although that number remains only 79 lower than the all-time high confirmed on Aug. 1. 

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 80 Denton County residents have died from COVID-19 by Wednesday evening.

Denton County Public Health, which is more conservative in its measuring, has recorded 56 such deaths.

Twenty-two of the newly infected county residents announced Wednesday live in Denton, 18 live in Lewisville, and 17 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of Aug. 5

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 7,257 130 56
Argyle 33 2
Aubrey 48 0 1
Bartonville 15 1
Carrollton 733 11 6
Celina 11 0
Coppell 5 1
The Colony 471 8 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 157 7 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 221 2 5
Denton 1,375 22 15
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 1
Flower Mound 396 10 1
Fort Worth 95 4
Frisco 316 6 2
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 30 0
Highland Village 81 6
Justin 25 0
Krugerville 5 1
Krum 43 1
Lake Dallas 96 1
Lakewood Village 3 0
Lewisville 1,171 18 12
Little Elm 384 5 2
Northlake 24 1
Oak Point 24 0
Pilot Point 51 1
Plano 23 1
Ponder 9 0
Prosper 19 1 1
Providence Village 40 0
Roanoke 51 0 1
Sanger 74 1
Shady Shores 20 0 1
Southlake 4 1
Trophy Club 72 0
Unincorporated 983 17 4

Tags

Recommended for you