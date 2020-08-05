County health officials confirmed another 130 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement from Denton County Public Health brought the countywide number of infected locals to 7,257, 3,015 of whom are currently battling an infection.
The number of people actively infected seemed to have flattened over the past week, although that number remains only 79 lower than the all-time high confirmed on Aug. 1.
The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 80 Denton County residents have died from COVID-19 by Wednesday evening.
Denton County Public Health, which is more conservative in its measuring, has recorded 56 such deaths.
Twenty-two of the newly infected county residents announced Wednesday live in Denton, 18 live in Lewisville, and 17 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County.