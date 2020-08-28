Denton County Public Health on Friday confirmed another 130 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The county was on track Friday to outpace the previous week’s number of newly infected people.
That would be a continuation of a trend a month in the making. The number of people testing positive for the virus each day has climbed since the peak in late July, even as the number of locals estimated to be actively infected inched downward.
DCPH didn’t announce any more deaths caused by COVID-19 Friday, leaving the confirmed total at 100. Due to a difference in the way these fatalities are confirmed, The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 128 such deaths Friday.
Twenty-four of the newly infected Denton County residents announced Friday live in Denton, 22 live in Carrollton, 14 live in Lewisville and another 14 live in Little Elm.