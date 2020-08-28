20200519_drc_news_COVIDTesting_3.jpg

Health workers assist patients driving in for COVID-19 testing at the Union Circle Parking Garage at the University of North Texas, Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health on Friday confirmed another 130 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The county was on track Friday to outpace the previous week’s number of newly infected people.

That would be a continuation of a trend a month in the making. The number of people testing positive for the virus each day has climbed since the peak in late July, even as the number of locals estimated to be actively infected inched downward.

DCPH didn’t announce any more deaths caused by COVID-19 Friday, leaving the confirmed total at 100. Due to a difference in the way these fatalities are confirmed, The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 128 such deaths Friday.

Twenty-four of the newly infected Denton County residents announced Friday live in Denton, 22 live in Carrollton, 14 live in Lewisville and another 14 live in Little Elm.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 28

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 9875 130 100
Argyle 44 0
Aubrey 66 1 1
Bartonville 24 1
Carrollton 1053 22 14
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 651 8 4
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 214 5 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 279 0 5
Denton 1905 24 30
DSSLC 96 4 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 562 6 1
Fort Worth 149 1
Frisco 380 1 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 4 0
Hickory Creek 43 0
Highland Village 116 0 3
Justin 37 0
Krugerville 9 0 1
Krum 60 2
Lake Dallas 129 2
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1552 14 17
Little Elm 509 14 5
Northlake 43 1 1
Oak Point 32 0
Pilot Point 89 1 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 1
Prosper 23 0 1
Providence Village 60 1
Roanoke 78 2 1
Sanger 110 4
Shady Shores 29 1 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 108 3
Unincorporated 1290 11 6

