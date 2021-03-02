Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,765 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 2, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,765 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|65,171
|474
|420
|13
|Argyle
|343
|5
|2
|Aubrey
|422
|1
|1
|Bartonville
|131
|0
|Carrollton
|6,064
|49
|40
|Celina
|153
|1
|Coppell
|20
|1
|The Colony
|3,903
|25
|12
|Copper Canyon
|117
|1
|Corinth
|1,726
|11
|12
|Cross Roads
|115
|0
|2
|Dallas
|650
|8
|9
|Denton
|10,261
|62
|116
|9
|DSSLC
|217
|0
|3
|DISH
|11
|1
|Double Oak
|215
|1
|Flower Mound
|5,526
|50
|26
|Fort Worth
|1,127
|13
|2
|Frisco
|3,909
|40
|36
|3
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|Hebron
|88
|0
|Hickory Creek
|392
|4
|1
|Highland Village
|1,181
|5
|8
|Justin
|469
|4
|8
|Krugerville
|122
|0
|1
|Krum
|453
|2
|1
|Lake Dallas
|636
|1
|Lakewood Village
|38
|0
|Lewisville
|9,047
|30
|61
|Little Elm
|3,667
|30
|11
|New Fairview
|5
|0
|Northlake
|474
|5
|2
|Oak Point
|296
|3
|Pilot Point
|402
|2
|9
|Plano
|196
|0
|8
|Ponder
|174
|8
|Prosper
|232
|2
|2
|Providence Village
|529
|3
|1
|Roanoke
|789
|6
|2
|1
|Sanger
|704
|6
|Shady Shores
|199
|2
|2
|Southlake
|44
|0
|Trophy Club
|989
|7
|1
|Unincorporated
|9,127
|85
|41
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Ways to Get Healthy
Spotlight on Hickory Creek
Inspirational Virtual Concerts
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Gov. Abbott to rescind Texas' mask mandate, capacity limits on businesses
- Former Argyle star Rhyle McKinney named one of top 100 players of all time by UIL
- Denton City Council members scramble to make sense of governor's order to reopen Texas
- Health director: 'Efforts paying off' as COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases trend downward
- Blotter: Allegedly intoxicated man didn’t want police checking his eyes
- Family seeking funds for private investigation into a Denton High senior's 2018 death
- 13 more Denton County residents dead of COVID-19
- Denton County Democrats elect new party chairperson
Most Popular
Articles
- Denton County family thousands of dollars in the hole after dispute with city workers
- One Denton ISD campus closed for remainder of school year following storm damage
- Denton files suit against ERCOT following winter storms
- What’s Open, What’s Closed: Denton Square, North Denton see change as longtime local businesses shutter, new concepts take shape
- Fire at Denton church brought under control Thursday evening
- On borrowed time: Will Denton's mall be the next casualty in nationwide closures?
- One arrested in road rage incident that prompted three DISD school lockdowns
- Blotter: Fight broke out between staff, wedding party at The Dive
- Family lost mother after snowstorm; now Sanger man more determined to build late wife's dream home
- Denton City Council gives OK for electric utility to borrow up to $300 million
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.