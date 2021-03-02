Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,765 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 2, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 65,171 474 420 13
Argyle 343 5 2
Aubrey 422 1 1
Bartonville 131 0
Carrollton 6,064 49 40
Celina 153 1
Coppell 20 1
The Colony 3,903 25 12
Copper Canyon 117 1
Corinth 1,726 11 12
Cross Roads 115 0 2
Dallas 650 8 9
Denton 10,261 62 116 9
DSSLC 217 0 3
DISH 11 1
Double Oak 215 1
Flower Mound 5,526 50 26
Fort Worth 1,127 13 2
Frisco 3,909 40 36 3
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 88 0
Hickory Creek 392 4 1
Highland Village 1,181 5 8
Justin 469 4 8
Krugerville 122 0 1
Krum 453 2 1
Lake Dallas 636 1
Lakewood Village 38 0
Lewisville 9,047 30 61
Little Elm 3,667 30 11
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 474 5 2
Oak Point 296 3
Pilot Point 402 2 9
Plano 196 0 8
Ponder 174 8
Prosper 232 2 2
Providence Village 529 3 1
Roanoke 789 6 2 1
Sanger 704 6
Shady Shores 199 2 2
Southlake 44 0
Trophy Club 989 7 1
Unincorporated 9,127 85 41

