Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 7,997 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 23, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 71,200 129 453
Argyle 377 3 2
Aubrey 459 0 1
Bartonville 144 0
Carrollton 6,494 16 44
Celina 170 1
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,216 9 13
Copper Canyon 131 0
Corinth 1,834 1 12
Cross Roads 129 0 2
Dallas 704 0 9
Denton 10,998 23 124
DSSLC 217 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 241 1
Flower Mound 6,009 19 27
Fort Worth 1,260 2 5
Frisco 4,593 3 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 99 0
Hickory Creek 416 0 1
Highland Village 1,284 4 8
Justin 512 1 9
Krugerville 130 0 1
Krum 489 0 2
Lake Dallas 674 0
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,795 9 63
Little Elm 4,058 9 12
New Fairview 8 0
Northlake 525 0 3
Oak Point 334 1
Pilot Point 448 2 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 187 2
Prosper 282 0 2
Providence Village 588 1 1
Roanoke 879 4 2
Sanger 753 2 2
Shady Shores 206 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,085 2 1
Unincorporated 10,130 14 44

