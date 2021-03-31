Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 6,227 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
129 more Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
- By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com
-
-
- 0
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 31, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 6,227 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|71,881
|129
|466
|Argyle
|378
|1
|2
|Aubrey
|471
|5
|1
|Bartonville
|146
|0
|Carrollton
|6,554
|11
|46
|Celina
|174
|1
|Coppell
|21
|0
|The Colony
|4,249
|5
|13
|Copper Canyon
|131
|0
|Corinth
|1,847
|2
|13
|Cross Roads
|131
|0
|2
|Dallas
|705
|0
|9
|Denton
|11,094
|17
|126
|DSSLC
|218
|0
|3
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|246
|1
|Flower Mound
|6,099
|16
|28
|Fort Worth
|1,266
|2
|5
|Frisco
|4,622
|10
|36
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|101
|2
|Hickory Creek
|421
|2
|1
|Highland Village
|1,304
|1
|8
|Justin
|514
|0
|9
|Krugerville
|132
|1
|1
|Krum
|494
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|677
|0
|1
|Lakewood Village
|43
|0
|Lewisville
|9,886
|11
|65
|Little Elm
|4,095
|8
|12
|New Fairview
|9
|1
|Northlake
|530
|2
|4
|Oak Point
|336
|1
|Pilot Point
|452
|2
|12
|Plano
|207
|0
|9
|Ponder
|188
|0
|Prosper
|286
|1
|2
|Providence Village
|592
|2
|1
|Roanoke
|889
|2
|2
|Sanger
|764
|1
|2
|Shady Shores
|209
|1
|2
|Southlake
|48
|0
|Trophy Club
|1,096
|4
|1
|Unincorporated
|10,233
|16
|47
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Money Manager - Experts share wealth of information
Spotlight on Cross Roads
Remotely Engaged - Keep up with your local governments
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Diagonal crosswalks coming to Denton Square in summer 2022
- Thursday is last day to register to vote for May 1 election
- UNT's prospects most likely to be selected in the 2021 NFL draft: Wide receiver Jaelon Darden poised to break Mean Green's drought
- Bewitched Denton offers up enchanting wares in new metaphysical shop
- Blotter: Man allegedly masturbated in public near busy roadway
- Political Notebook
- Pure Barre boutique workout studio gets second chance in Denton with new location
- Yellen says regulatory panel to look at 2020 market turmoil
Most Popular
Articles
- Denton cargo bike company owner spent months preparing for 'Shark Tank' appearance airing this week
- Court records: Denton officer was admin on child exploitation messaging groups
- Denton County opens coronavirus vaccine waitlist to anyone 16 and older
- Texas' odds for marijuana law reform? Depends on who you ask.
- Woman rearrested on murder warrant in Little Elm shooting
- Insight Denton: COVID-19 vaccinations are open to all adults. What now?
- The grocery war is on: H-E-B is making its move into Dallas-Fort Worth
- Pandemic claims another Denton-owned business in The Green Botica
- Denton County health director: 'Our outbreak is diminishing' as vaccinations expand
- Ponder hires Kyle Cooper as next head football coach
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.