Vaccines

A nurse removes a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shot from a cooler during Spring Branch ISD's vaccination drive on March 16 in Houston.

 David J. Phillip/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 6,227 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 31, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 71,881 129 466
Argyle 378 1 2
Aubrey 471 5 1
Bartonville 146 0
Carrollton 6,554 11 46
Celina 174 1
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,249 5 13
Copper Canyon 131 0
Corinth 1,847 2 13
Cross Roads 131 0 2
Dallas 705 0 9
Denton 11,094 17 126
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 246 1
Flower Mound 6,099 16 28
Fort Worth 1,266 2 5
Frisco 4,622 10 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 101 2
Hickory Creek 421 2 1
Highland Village 1,304 1 8
Justin 514 0 9
Krugerville 132 1 1
Krum 494 0 2
Lake Dallas 677 0 1
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,886 11 65
Little Elm 4,095 8 12
New Fairview 9 1
Northlake 530 2 4
Oak Point 336 1
Pilot Point 452 2 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 286 1 2
Providence Village 592 2 1
Roanoke 889 2 2
Sanger 764 1 2
Shady Shores 209 1 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,096 4 1
Unincorporated 10,233 16 47

