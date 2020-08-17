Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sits on a table at City Hall in March.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed Monday afternoon that another 127 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Their infections brought the countywide confirmed total to 8,427, of whom 2,701 people were estimated to be actively battling an infection Monday afternoon.

Monday’s announcement might be artificially higher because DCPH no longer announces case counts on Sundays, a practice that began this past weekend.

A few municipalities account for the majority of newly infected locals confirmed each day. Twenty-five of the newly infected locals live in Denton, 24 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, and 17 live in Carrollton.

County health officials had no additional deaths to attribute to COVID-19 Monday, leaving the confirmed total at 82. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 105 county residents were dead from the disease by the same time.

The state department has less stringent procedures for determining whether a person has died from the disease.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 17

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 8,427 127 82
Argyle 40 1
Aubrey 53 0 1
Bartonville 17 1
Carrollton 859 17 11
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 540 6 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 185 2 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 247 3 5
Denton 1,615 25 23
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 469 11 1
Fort Worth 113 3
Frisco 355 6 4
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 36 0
Highland Village 100 1 3
Justin 29 0
Krugerville 8 0
Krum 50 1
Lake Dallas 112 0
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1,339 15 15
Little Elm 445 2 4
Northlake 33 2 1
Oak Point 29 2
Pilot Point 70 2 1
Plano 27 0
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 21 0 1
Providence Village 50 0
Roanoke 62 0 1
Sanger 92 2
Shady Shores 21 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 85 1
Unincorporated 1,138 24 5

