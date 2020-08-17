Denton County Public Health confirmed Monday afternoon that another 127 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Their infections brought the countywide confirmed total to 8,427, of whom 2,701 people were estimated to be actively battling an infection Monday afternoon.
Monday’s announcement might be artificially higher because DCPH no longer announces case counts on Sundays, a practice that began this past weekend.
A few municipalities account for the majority of newly infected locals confirmed each day. Twenty-five of the newly infected locals live in Denton, 24 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, and 17 live in Carrollton.
County health officials had no additional deaths to attribute to COVID-19 Monday, leaving the confirmed total at 82. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 105 county residents were dead from the disease by the same time.
The state department has less stringent procedures for determining whether a person has died from the disease.