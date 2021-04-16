Shot
A local resident receives a shot Tuesday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Denton County’s vaccine clinics are staffed by personnel from Denton County Public Health, the Medical Reserve Corps and area fire departments.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,238 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 16, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 73,207 125 479
Argyle 384 1 2
Aubrey 488 1 2
Bartonville 149 2
Carrollton 6,674 4 46
Celina 180 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,309 6 13
Copper Canyon 134 0
Corinth 1,877 4 13
Cross Roads 135 0 2
Dallas 718 1 10
Denton 11,248 16 128
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 253 1
Flower Mound 6,240 13 30
Fort Worth 1,284 1 5
Frisco 4,772 22 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 106 2
Hickory Creek 428 1 1
Highland Village 1,330 1 8
Justin 518 1 9
Krugerville 137 1 1
Krum 498 0 2
Lake Dallas 684 0 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,064 14 68
Little Elm 4,160 7 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 546 2 4
Oak Point 342 1
Pilot Point 456 0 12
Plano 208 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 296 0 2
Providence Village 616 1 1
Roanoke 902 1 2
Sanger 773 0 4
Shady Shores 213 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,109 3 1
Unincorporated 10,424 18 48

