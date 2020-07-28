Denton County Public Health confirmed Tuesday afternoon that 123 more county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That announcement brings the countywide total to 6,331 people who have had the virus over the past roughly four months.
County health officials did not confirm any more locals had died from the disease Tuesday, but the Texas Department of State Health Services reported an increase in Denton County. The department showed 71 county residents died from COVID-19, while DCPH showed only 51 deaths Tuesday afternoon.
DCPH director Matt Richardson explained the county continues to do a more exhaustive investigation into each death attributed to COVID-19, whereas the state bases statistics off of death certificates only.
Twenty-one of the newly infected residents confirmed Tuesday live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, 17 live in Lewisville, 16 live in Carrollton, and 15 live in Denton.
Flower Mound and Little Elm each added eight residents confirmed to have the virus. The Colony added six.
Corinth and Frisco each added five, with Fort Worth and Hickory Creek each adding four.
Lake Dallas, Providence Village and Sanger each added two.
Each of the following municipalities added one county resident confirmed to have the virus to existing tallies: Aubrey, Dallas, Northlake, Oak Point, Pilot Point, Roanoke, Shady Shores and Trophy Club.
