AP20071651723367.jpg

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

 Associated Press

Denton County Public Health confirmed Tuesday afternoon that 123 more county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That announcement brings the countywide total to 6,331 people who have had the virus over the past roughly four months.

County health officials did not confirm any more locals had died from the disease Tuesday, but the Texas Department of State Health Services reported an increase in Denton County. The department showed 71 county residents died from COVID-19, while DCPH showed only 51 deaths Tuesday afternoon. 

Matt Richardson, director of DCPH, explained the county continues to do a more exhaustive investigation into each death attributed to COVID-19, whereas the state bases statistics off of death certificates only.  

Twenty-one of the newly infected residents confirmed Tuesday live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, 17 live in Lewisville, 16 live in Carrollton, and 15 live in Denton.

Flower Mound and Little Elm each added eight residents confirmed to have the virus. The Colony added six.

Corinth and Frisco each added five. Fort Worth and Hickory Creek each added four. 

Lake Dallas, Providence Village and Sanger each added two. 

Each of the following municipalities added one county resident confirmed to have the virus to existing tallies: Aubrey, Dallas, Northlake, Oak Point, Pilot Point, Roanoke, Shady Shores and Trophy Club. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 28

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 6331 51
Argyle 29
Aubrey 42 1
Bartonville 12
Carrollton 626 4
Celina 11
Coppell 3
The Colony 422 3
Copper Canyon 14
Corinth 132 1
Cross Roads 9
Dallas 192 3
Denton 1202 15
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 28
Flower Mound 353 1
Fort Worth 80
Frisco 277 2
Hackberry 1
Hebron 1
Hickory Creek 28
Highland Village 60
Justin 20
Krugerville 3
Krum 40
Lake Dallas 81
Lakewood Village 3
Lewisville 1048 12
Little Elm 344 1
Northlake 22
Oak Point 23
Pilot Point 39
Plano 21
Ponder 9
Prosper 17 1
Providence Village 38
Roanoke 47 1
Sanger 61
Shady Shores 20 1
Southlake 2
Trophy Club 61
Unincorporated 843 4

