Denton County health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as well as eight more recoveries.

The new cases bring the county total to 914 and Denton’s citywide total to 175.

Of the county’s confirmed cases, 436 people have recovered and 453 people are actively fighting the virus.

The new cases include one person each in Denton, The Colony, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lewisville and Sanger. Two people each from Lake Dallas, Trophy Club and unincorporated parts of Denton County were also included in the new cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 9

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 914 25
Argyle 1
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 103 2
Celina 1
The Colony 56 1
Copper Canyon 4
Corinth 11
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 38 1
Denton 175 8
DSSLC 54 1
Double Oak 7
Flower Mound 40 1
Fort Worth 11
Frisco 55
Hickory Creek 3
Highland Village 12
Justin 2
Krum 7
Lake Dallas 16
Lewisville 106 7
Little Elm 54 1
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 1
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 8
Sanger 4
Shady Shores 3 1
Trophy Club 12
Unincorporated 98 1

