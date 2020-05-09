Denton County health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as well as eight more recoveries.
The new cases bring the county total to 914 and Denton’s citywide total to 175.
Of the county’s confirmed cases, 436 people have recovered and 453 people are actively fighting the virus.
The new cases include one person each in Denton, The Colony, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lewisville and Sanger. Two people each from Lake Dallas, Trophy Club and unincorporated parts of Denton County were also included in the new cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 9
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|914
|25
|Argyle
|1
|Aubrey
|3
|1
|Bartonville
|2
|Carrollton
|103
|2
|Celina
|1
|The Colony
|56
|1
|Copper Canyon
|4
|Corinth
|11
|Cross Roads
|2
|Dallas
|38
|1
|Denton
|175
|8
|DSSLC
|54
|1
|Double Oak
|7
|Flower Mound
|40
|1
|Fort Worth
|11
|Frisco
|55
|Hickory Creek
|3
|Highland Village
|12
|Justin
|2
|Krum
|7
|Lake Dallas
|16
|Lewisville
|106
|7
|Little Elm
|54
|1
|Northlake
|4
|Oak Point
|1
|Pilot Point
|2
|Plano
|4
|Ponder
|1
|Prosper
|7
|Providence Village
|7
|Roanoke
|8
|Sanger
|4
|Shady Shores
|3
|1
|Trophy Club
|12
|Unincorporated
|98
|1