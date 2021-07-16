Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,846 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 16, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 77,935 115 628
Argyle 418 1 5
Aubrey 533 2 4
Bartonville 155 0 1
Carrollton 7,135 11 63
Celina 190 1
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,554 2 18
Copper Canyon 138 2 3
Corinth 2,011 4 15
Cross Roads 144 0 2
Dallas 752 1 10
Denton 11,958 19 163
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 273 0
Flower Mound 6,646 7 38
Fort Worth 1,383 1 8
Frisco 4,965 0 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 455 2 2
Highland Village 1,433 5 11
Justin 559 5 12
Krugerville 145 0 1
Krum 535 0 2
Lake Dallas 732 1 3
Lakewood Village 47 0
Lewisville 10,666 12 94
Little Elm 4,428 8 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 589 0 4
Oak Point 363 0 1
Pilot Point 475 1 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 200 2
Prosper 310 1 2
Providence Village 657 0 2
Roanoke 973 1 3
Sanger 815 3 7
Shady Shores 233 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,172 0 5
Unincorporated 11,240 23 61

