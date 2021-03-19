Vaccine syringes

Syringes prepared with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sit at a vaccination site in Long Beach, Calif., on March 5.  

 Jae C. Hong/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 8,860 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 19, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 8,860 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 70,885 114 453
Argyle 373 4 2
Aubrey 456 0 1
Bartonville 144 0
Carrollton 6,464 10 44
The Colony 4,193 6 13
Celina 169 1
Coppell 21 0
Copper Canyon 130 0
Corinth 1,830 2 12
Cross Roads 129 0 2
Dallas 703 0 9
Denton 10,952 16 124
DSSLC 217 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 240 0
Flower Mound 5,973 8 27
Fort Worth 1,252 7 5
Frisco 4,570 7 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 98 0
Hickory Creek 415 1 1
Highland Village 1,276 1 8
Justin 510 3 9
Krugerville 130 0 1
Krum 486 1 2
Lake Dallas 671 0
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,762 10 63
Little Elm 4,040 10 12
New Fairview 8 2
Northlake 525 3 3
Oak Point 331 0
Pilot Point 446 0 12
Plano 206 0 9
Ponder 185 0
Prosper 281 0 2
Providence Village 586 1 1
Roanoke 869 2 2
Sanger 750 0 2
Shady Shores 205 0 2
Southlake 47 0
Trophy Club 1,082 3 1
Unincorporated 10,094 16 44

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!