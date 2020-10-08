Health officials confirmed Thursday another 110 Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That announcement brought the countywide confirmed number of people infected to 13,993, of whom 1,861 were estimated to still be infected Thursday afternoon.
Twenty-three of the newly infected locals live in Denton, one of whom is a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center. Lewisville and unincorporated Denton County each added 15 infected locals following Thursday’s announcement.
Public school officials Wednesday reported five students and one staff member who had tested positive for the virus. All six were out of Denton ISD.
Hodge Elementary reported two infected students, and each of the following reported one: Wilson Elementary, Ryan High School, Guyer High School.
The staffer works at Ryan High.
School districts participating in Denton County Public Health’s voluntary portal have reported 181 students and 55 staffers who have tested positive for the virus since the school year began. With 140 students and staffers confirmed infected, Lewisville ISD had reported the majority of all cases in the county by Wednesday evening.
Denton ISD was significantly behind with 36 students and 28 staffers confirmed sick.