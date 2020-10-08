20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

Health officials confirmed Thursday another 110 Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That announcement brought the countywide confirmed number of people infected to 13,993, of whom 1,861 were estimated to still be infected Thursday afternoon.

Twenty-three of the newly infected locals live in Denton, one of whom is a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center. Lewisville and unincorporated Denton County each added 15 infected locals following Thursday’s announcement.

Public school officials Wednesday reported five students and one staff member who had tested positive for the virus. All six were out of Denton ISD.

Hodge Elementary reported two infected students, and each of the following reported one: Wilson Elementary, Ryan High School, Guyer High School.

The staffer works at Ryan High.

School districts participating in Denton County Public Health’s voluntary portal have reported 181 students and 55 staffers who have tested positive for the virus since the school year began. With 140 students and staffers confirmed infected, Lewisville ISD had reported the majority of all cases in the county by Wednesday evening.

Denton ISD was significantly behind with 36 students and 28 staffers confirmed sick.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 8

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 13993 110 113
Argyle 60 0
Aubrey 89 2 1
Bartonville 40 0
Carrollton 1454 7 17
Celina 23 0
Coppell 9 0
The Colony 924 8 4
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 311 1 2
Cross Roads 16 0
Dallas 321 0 6
Denton 2647 22 35
DSSLC 124 1 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 42 0
Flower Mound 817 5 1
Fort Worth 190 0
Frisco 693 5 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 16 0
Hickory Creek 75 5
Highland Village 178 2 3
Justin 49 0
Krugerville 12 0 1
Krum 76 0
Lake Dallas 153 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 2148 15 17
Little Elm 734 9 6
Northlake 55 0 1
Oak Point 54 0
Pilot Point 129 3 1
Plano 42 1
Ponder 21 0
Prosper 46 0 1
Providence Village 85 0
Roanoke 134 2 1
Sanger 148 1
Shady Shores 39 0 1
Southlake 7 0
Trophy Club 162 6
Unincorporated 1838 15 8

