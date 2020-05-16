20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 DRC file photo

Eleven more Denton County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 1,051, county officials reported Saturday.

The total number of recoveries outnumbered the number of people still actively fighting the virus. Denton County Public Health reported Saturday that two more people recovered, bringing the total to 550 compared with 473 people still fighting the virus.

No deaths were reported Saturday. A total of 28 people have died from the virus in Denton County.

Seven of the newly reported cases are people from Lewisville, with one person each from Carrollton, Denton, Dallas and Frisco. Confirmed cases from the city of Denton have nearly reached 200, not counting the residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 16

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1051 28
Argyle 1
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 111 2
Celina 1
The Colony 60 2
Copper Canyon 4
Corinth 16
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 47 1
Denton 195 9
DSSLC 55 1
Double Oak 7
Flower Mound 45 1
Fort Worth 15
Frisco 60
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 13
Justin 2
Krum 10
Lake Dallas 17
Lewisville 153 7
Little Elm 59 1
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 8
Sanger 5
Shady Shores 3 1
Trophy Club 13
Unincorporated 112 2

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

