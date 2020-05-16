Eleven more Denton County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 1,051, county officials reported Saturday.
The total number of recoveries outnumbered the number of people still actively fighting the virus. Denton County Public Health reported Saturday that two more people recovered, bringing the total to 550 compared with 473 people still fighting the virus.
No deaths were reported Saturday. A total of 28 people have died from the virus in Denton County.
Seven of the newly reported cases are people from Lewisville, with one person each from Carrollton, Denton, Dallas and Frisco. Confirmed cases from the city of Denton have nearly reached 200, not counting the residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 16
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|1051
|28
|Argyle
|1
|Aubrey
|3
|1
|Bartonville
|2
|Carrollton
|111
|2
|Celina
|1
|The Colony
|60
|2
|Copper Canyon
|4
|Corinth
|16
|Cross Roads
|2
|Dallas
|47
|1
|Denton
|195
|9
|DSSLC
|55
|1
|Double Oak
|7
|Flower Mound
|45
|1
|Fort Worth
|15
|Frisco
|60
|Hickory Creek
|4
|Highland Village
|13
|Justin
|2
|Krum
|10
|Lake Dallas
|17
|Lewisville
|153
|7
|Little Elm
|59
|1
|Northlake
|4
|Oak Point
|1
|Pilot Point
|2
|Plano
|4
|Ponder
|3
|Prosper
|7
|Providence Village
|7
|Roanoke
|8
|Sanger
|5
|Shady Shores
|3
|1
|Trophy Club
|13
|Unincorporated
|112
|2