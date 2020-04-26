Denton County officials announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, increasing the countywide total to 713.
County officials are reporting two newly recovered cases Sunday, which has increased the number of overall recovered cases to 339. The total number of active cases of the novel coronavirus increased by nine overall on Sunday to 354.
No additional cases emanating from residents were reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where the total number infected residents has remained at 54. The total number of residents who recovered is one.
Meanwhile, another living center employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, increasing the total to 61. However, 14 of the employees who reside in a different county have been excluded.
The total number of infected facility-wide is 115.
As well, no new resident cases were reported from any of the county’s 105 total long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, where the number of infected stands at 19.
Denton County area towns and cities with new cases Sunday include Prosper (1), Sanger (1), The Colony (1); and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (1), Dallas (1), Flower Mound (1) and Frisco (1), while one new case was reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Three new cases were reported from Denton, where the citywide total has increased to 128. While Denton has reported the highest share of countywide cases, the city also has the highest number of countywide recoveries with 60.
A total of 595 individuals are reported to be in home or facility isolation, while 117 have been hospitalized because of the virus and one case is still pending an investigation.
The most predominant age to have contracted the virus with roughly 21% of all cases remains individuals between the ages of 40-49. However, the most predominant age group to contract the virus with about 53.7% of all cases are individuals younger than 50.
While no additional deaths were reported Sunday, the overwhelming majority of deaths — all but one — have been concentrated within individuals who are older than 50.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.