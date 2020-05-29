Denton County Public Health officials confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County and three more recoveries on Friday.
The new cases are from Carrollton (2), Dallas (1), Denton (1), Frisco (1), Lewisville (1), Little Elm (2), Providence Village (1), Trophy Club (1) and one in an unincorporated part of Denton County.
There are three newly recovered cases in the county as well.
About 50% of Denton County residents who were infected with the virus have recovered. The total number of recoveries rose from 667 Thursday to 670 Friday while 629 people are still actively fighting the virus.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 29
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|1,329
|30
|Argyle
|2
|Aubrey
|3
|1
|Bartonville
|2
|Carrollton
|143
|3
|Celina
|1
|The Colony
|74
|2
|Copper Canyon
|5
|Corinth
|19
|Cross Roads
|2
|Dallas
|56
|1
|Denton
|230
|10
|DSSLC
|55
|1
|Double Oak
|11
|Flower Mound
|53
|1
|Fort Worth
|16
|Frisco
|69
|Hickory Creek
|4
|Highland Village
|14
|Justin
|2
|Krum
|11
|Lake Dallas
|20
|Lewisville
|266
|7
|Little Elm
|68
|1
|Northlake
|5
|Oak Point
|2
|Pilot Point
|2
|Plano
|4
|Ponder
|3
|Prosper
|7
|Providence Village
|8
|Roanoke
|12
|Sanger
|7
|Shady Shores
|4
|1
|Trophy Club
|15
|Unincorporated
|134
|2