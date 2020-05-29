20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health officials confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County and three more recoveries on Friday.

The new cases are from Carrollton (2), Dallas (1), Denton (1), Frisco (1), Lewisville (1), Little Elm (2), Providence Village (1), Trophy Club (1) and one in an unincorporated part of Denton County.

There are three newly recovered cases in the county as well. 

About 50% of Denton County residents who were infected with the virus have recovered. The total number of recoveries rose from 667 Thursday to 670 Friday while 629 people are still actively fighting the virus.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 29

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,329 30
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 143 3
Celina 1
The Colony 74 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 19
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 56 1
Denton 230 10
DSSLC 55 1
Double Oak 11
Flower Mound 53 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 69
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 14
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 20
Lewisville 266 7
Little Elm 68 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 2
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 12
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 4 1
Trophy Club 15
Unincorporated 134 2

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

