A local resident receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot Feb. 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,347 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 10, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 74,992 110 506 11
Argyle 397 0 2
Aubrey 511 1 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,844 17 48
Celina 186 2
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,410 2 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,923 4 13
Cross Roads 137 0 2
Dallas 731 0 10
Denton 11,536 26 133 1
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 266 0
Flower Mound 6,391 9 32 1
Fort Worth 1,324 2 6
Frisco 4,853 5 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 112 0
Hickory Creek 436 0 1
Highland Village 1,364 1 8
Justin 533 1 9
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 510 0 2
Lake Dallas 700 1 1
Lakewood Village 46 1
Lewisville 10,303 11 72 3
Little Elm 4,267 5 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 560 1 4
Oak Point 349 3 1 1
Pilot Point 461 0 14
Plano 210 0 10
Ponder 190 0
Prosper 299 0 2
Providence Village 624 0 1
Roanoke 926 1 2
Sanger 785 0 6 1
Shady Shores 217 1 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,127 3 2 1
Unincorporated 10,712 14 52 3

