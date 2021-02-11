Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 14,928 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 11

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 59,320 676 374 11
Argyle 302 4 2
Aubrey 384 6 1
Bartonville 119 1
Carrollton 5,592 44 34
Celina 143 2
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,595 22 11
Copper Canyon 105 0
Corinth 1,555 19 11 1
Cross Roads 102 0 2
Dallas 605 4 8 1
Denton 9,521 77 95 3
DSSLC 215 0 3
DISH 9 1
Double Oak 195 3
Flower Mound 4,928 73 25 1
Fort Worth 1,005 22 1
Frisco 3,469 54 30 1
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 82 0
Hickory Creek 356 4 1
Highland Village 1,067 24 8
Justin 434 4 7
Krugerville 108 2 1
Krum 421 7 1
Lake Dallas 583 8
Lakewood Village 34 3
Lewisville 8,358 89 58
Little Elm 3,243 35 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 429 10 2
Oak Point 257 5
Pilot Point 355 2 8
Plano 186 1 8
Ponder 142 1
Prosper 208 1 2
Providence Village 469 9 1
Roanoke 712 7 1
Sanger 665 1
Shady Shores 181 3 2
Southlake 43 0
Trophy Club 910 13 1
Unincorporated 8,204 115 40 4

