Eleven Denton County residents’ deaths were confirmed Monday to be caused by COVID-19.
That is the largest single-day increase in such deaths Denton County Public Health has reported over the past 42 weeks.
The previous record of eight deaths confirmed in a single day is jointly held by Aug. 18 and Dec. 17.
County health officials confirmed the first local COVID-19 death on March 26, and it took another 16 days to confirm 11 such deaths.
As of Monday, DCPH had confirmed a total of 198 residents had died of the disease, whereas the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 321 such deaths in the county by the same time Monday.
Briefly, the 11 locals included in Monday’s announcement were:
- A Corinth woman who was at least 80 years old
- Two Lewisville men in their 70s
- A Flower Mound man in his 50s
- A woman in her 70s living at Denton Golden Meadows in Denton
- A woman, who was 80 or older, living at Good Samaritan Society–Lake Forest Village in Denton
- A man, age 80 or older, living in unincorporated Denton County
- A woman, age 80 or older, living in unincorporated Denton County
- A Denton man in his 60s
- A Denton man who was 80 or older
- A Denton woman who was 80 or older
DCPH does not release further identifying information about those killed by the disease.
Also Monday, county health officials announced another 449 local residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 — lower than the average number of such infections announced over recent weeks.
Of those people, 75 live in unincorporated Denton County, 63 live in Lewisville and 61 live in Denton.
Monday’s announcement raised the cumulative number of local infections to 37,262, of whom 12,031 were estimated to still be infected.
Only six of Denton’s staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Monday, meaning 93% were full.