This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Coding errors at the state level will ultimately lead to what looks like a significant spike in Denton County residents infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Despite that, it would be accurate to consider the impending increase in confirmed cases as a delayed glimpse of something closer to the reality of the pandemic in the county.

Texas Department of State Health Services recently corrected the error, resulting in Denton County Public Health being notified of more than 800 more infections than were previously confirmed.

Those 800 people weren’t included in the daily virus update announced Wednesday by county health officials. Instead, medical professionals will independently investigate each of the 800 people to gather more information about them.

Reached by email Wednesday afternoon, DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said: “The 800-plus new-to-us cases will be verified via case interviews to remove duplicates, verify geographic location and demographics, and backfill our stats page.”

Wednesday’s announcement included 106 newly infected locals. That brought the countywide total to 8,690 infected residents, 2,619 of whom were estimated to be actively battling an infection.

Thirty of the newly infected locals confirmed Wednesday live in Denton, 11 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County and 10 live in Carrollton.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 19

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 8,690 106 90
Argyle 42 0
Aubrey 54 0 1
Bartonville 20 2
Carrollton 889 10 11
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 557 8 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 200 7 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 260 4 5
Denton 1,664 30 28
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 485 4 1
Fort Worth 122 5
Frisco 358 1 5
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 3 1
Hickory Creek 39 1
Highland Village 105 2 3
Justin 32 1
Krugerville 9 0
Krum 50 0
Lake Dallas 114 2
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1,371 9 16
Little Elm 450 2 4
Northlake 36 1 1
Oak Point 30 0
Pilot Point 72 1 1
Plano 27 0
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 21 0 1
Providence Village 54 1
Roanoke 62 0 1
Sanger 94 2
Shady Shores 23 1 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 89 0
Unincorporated 1,173 11 6

