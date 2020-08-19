Coding errors at the state level will ultimately lead to what looks like a significant spike in Denton County residents infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
Despite that, it would be accurate to consider the impending increase in confirmed cases as a delayed glimpse of something closer to the reality of the pandemic in the county.
Texas Department of State Health Services recently corrected the error, resulting in Denton County Public Health being notified of more than 800 more infections than were previously confirmed.
Those 800 people weren’t included in the daily virus update announced Wednesday by county health officials. Instead, medical professionals will independently investigate each of the 800 people to gather more information about them.
Reached by email Wednesday afternoon, DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said: “The 800-plus new-to-us cases will be verified via case interviews to remove duplicates, verify geographic location and demographics, and backfill our stats page.”
Wednesday’s announcement included 106 newly infected locals. That brought the countywide total to 8,690 infected residents, 2,619 of whom were estimated to be actively battling an infection.
Thirty of the newly infected locals confirmed Wednesday live in Denton, 11 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County and 10 live in Carrollton.