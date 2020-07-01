Another 106 Denton County residents were confirmed to have the novel coronavirus following a Wednesday announcement by county health officials, bringing the countywide total to 2,951.
That is the second-highest number announced on a single day in the county, trailing only the 115 cases announced last week, on June 24. On Tuesday, 105 cases were announced.
Two of Wednesday’s cases were employees of the Denton State Supported Living Center who live in the county.
The five days with the highest announced cases in the county have all taken place within the past two weeks. While single-day case tracking is not always the best indicator of community health, cases have trended sharply upward since early June.
County residents in their 20s continue to test positive for the virus in higher numbers than residents of all other age demographics, a trend that began relatively recently. As of Wednesday, they accounted for nearly a quarter of all confirmed cases in the county.
Despite that, people in their 60s still make up the largest share of deaths attributed to the disease.
Available hospital capacity has also fallen recently, with upward of 60% of beds in use, according to Denton County Public Health. Available ICU space is in roughly the same state, and more than a fifth of ventilators in the county were in use Wednesday.
Denton saw the lion’s share of the cases reported Wednesday, with 42 new infections. Lewisville tallied 13 more cases, while Flower Mound and unincorporated portions of Denton County each added 10.
Little Elm added six confirmed cases, Frisco added five, and The Colony added four. Three more cases were confirmed in Carrollton and Corinth. Aubrey and Sanger saw an increase of two. One more person was confirmed to have the virus in each of the following: Justin, Krum, Northlake, Pilot Point, Roanoke and Trophy Club.