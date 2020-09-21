County health officials confirmed another 106 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Monday afternoon.
Their tests bring the countywide total to 11,607, of whom 1,518 people were estimated to be actively battling an infection Monday.
Denton County Public Health had not confirmed any further deaths attributable to the virus since Sept. 16, leaving the total at 107. Due to a difference in methodology, the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 149 such deaths in the county by Sunday afternoon.
Eighteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Monday live in Denton, 16 live in Lewisville and 15 live in Frisco.
At least 33 public school students in Denton County tested positive for the virus during Sept. 13-18, according to a voluntary reporting portal made public by DCPH.
Fourteen school district staffers tested positive in the same time period. School districts don’t report data to county health officials on the weekend, and the online portal lags a day behind.