A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y. 

 AP file photo

County health officials confirmed another 106 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Monday afternoon.

Their tests bring the countywide total to 11,607, of whom 1,518 people were estimated to be actively battling an infection Monday.

Denton County Public Health had not confirmed any further deaths attributable to the virus since Sept. 16, leaving the total at 107. Due to a difference in methodology, the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 149 such deaths in the county by Sunday afternoon.

Eighteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Monday live in Denton, 16 live in Lewisville and 15 live in Frisco.

At least 33 public school students in Denton County tested positive for the virus during Sept. 13-18, according to a voluntary reporting portal made public by DCPH.

Fourteen school district staffers tested positive in the same time period. School districts don’t report data to county health officials on the weekend, and the online portal lags a day behind.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 21

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 11,607 106 107
Argyle 50 0
Aubrey 72 0 1
Bartonville 30 0
Carrollton 1,254 8 16
Celina 15 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 750 9 4
Copper Canyon 17 0
Corinth 260 1 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 301 4 6
Denton 2,236 18 33
DSSLC 101 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 33 0
Flower Mound 679 8 1
Fort Worth 168 1
Frisco 461 15 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 11 0
Hickory Creek 52 1
Highland Village 143 2 3
Justin 41 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 68 0
Lake Dallas 144 1
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,825 16 17
Little Elm 607 6 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 45 1
Pilot Point 106 1 1
Plano 33 0
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 27 0 1
Providence Village 66 0
Roanoke 102 0 1
Sanger 132 4
Shady Shores 32 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 125 0
Unincorporated 1,513 10 7

