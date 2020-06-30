Denton County health officials announced 105 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, a number only surpassed by the 115 cases confirmed June 24.
That brought the countywide total to 2,845.
The announcement by Denton County Public Health came the same day county commissioners declined to consider a mask ordinance, despite the advice from Matt Richardson, the county’s top health official.
One of the reasons cited was the lack of support Gov. Greg Abbott had for such moves in past weeks, despite Abbott recently saying local officials ”finally figured that out” when Bexar County mandated that businesses require that customers and employees wear masks.
The city of Denton made just such a mandate, scheduled to last through Aug. 4.
Cases in the county had increased at roughly the same rate from late March until early June, when a sharp upward trend took hold. The trend has continued nearly unbroken since June 8.
Since mid-March, 41,208 county residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus between public and private health care providers, with 3,903 tests performed by Denton County Public Health. The positivity rate has increased dramatically throughout June, meaning a higher percentage of people tested have the virus.
The three highest weeks for confirmed cases in the county occurred consecutively over the past three weeks, with this week on track to potentially surpass the others.
Denton had the largest increase in confirmed virus cases Tuesday with 24 of the 105 reported. Lewisville and unincorporated portions of the county each added 15 new cases. Carrollton added 13, and The Colony added 12.
Frisco, as well as sections of Fort Worth and Dallas within Denton County, each added three more cases to existing lists. Argyle, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Justin and Little Elm gained two each.
One more case each was added to Aubrey, Corinth, Krum, Pilot Point, Roanoke, Shady Shores and Trophy Club.