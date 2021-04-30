SARS-CoV-2

An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. 

 NIAID/NIH via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,487 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 30, 2021

Location Current Cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 74,340 103 488
Argyle 392 0 2
Aubrey 501 1 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,777 8 46
Celina 183 1
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,382 4 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,902 0 13
Cross Roads 135 0 2
Dallas 726 0 10
Denton 11,417 21 132
Dish 15 0
DSSLC 218 0 3
Double Oak 264 1
Flower Mound 6,339 13 30
Fort Worth 1,308 2 5
Frisco 4,823 2 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 109 0
Hickory Creek 436 0 1
Highland Village 1,351 0 8
Justin 528 2 9
Krugerville 141 1 1
Krum 508 0 2
Lake Dallas 694 1 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,218 13 69
Little Elm 4,232 7 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 556 2 4
Oak Point 343 0
Pilot Point 458 0 13
Plano 211 0 10
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 298 1 2
Providence Village 623 1 1
Roanoke 917 1 2
Sanger 781 0 4
Shady Shores 215 0 2
Southlake 49 0
Trophy Club 1,118 1 1
Unincorporated 10,614 20 49

 

